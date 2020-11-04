Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 05, 2020

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 05, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -98% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.48, the dividend yield is 1.35%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMLP was $1.48, representing a -73.67% decrease from the 52 week high of $5.62 and a 63.54% increase over the 52 week low of $.91.

MMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). MMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports MMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -181.82%, compared to an industry average of 5.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMLP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

