Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 04, 2021

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that MMLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $3.11, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMLP was $3.11, representing a -15.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.67 and a 122.14% increase over the 52 week low of $1.40.

MMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). MMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.34. Zacks Investment Research reports MMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -35.29%, compared to an industry average of -8.4%.

