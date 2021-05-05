Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2021

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 06, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MMLP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $2.17, the dividend yield is .92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMLP was $2.17, representing a -36.55% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.42 and a 110.68% increase over the 52 week low of $1.03.

MMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.33. Zacks Investment Research reports MMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -182.35%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

