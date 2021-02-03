Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MMLP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMLP was $1.7, representing a -56.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $3.95 and a 87.85% increase over the 52 week low of $.91.

MMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). MMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.06. Zacks Investment Research reports MMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -181.82%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

