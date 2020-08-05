Dividends
Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.005 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMLP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -92% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1.78, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMLP was $1.78, representing a -70.33% decrease from the 52 week high of $6 and a 96.69% increase over the 52 week low of $.91.

MMLP is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (EXPD) and C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (CHRW). MMLP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.66. Zacks Investment Research reports MMLP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -254.55%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

