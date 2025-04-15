Martin Marietta's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company that supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry. With a market cap of $30 billion, the company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based products, including heat-resistant refractory products for the steel industry, chemical products for industrial and environmental uses, and dolomitic lime. The leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, Apr. 29.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MLM to report a profit of $1.85 per share on a diluted basis, down 4.2% from $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

More Top Stocks Daily:

For the full year, analysts expect MLM to report EPS of $18.82, down 41.9% from $32.41 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 11.7% year over year to $21.03 in fiscal 2026.

MLM stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 5.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 16.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB) 9.4% dip over the same time frame.

MLM faced challenges in meeting customer demands and maintaining distribution operations due to adverse weather conditions like hurricanes causing delays in product deliveries.

On Feb. 12, MLM shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $4.79 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $4.60. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.7 billion. MLM expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $7.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MLM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” MLM’s average analyst price target is $605.32, indicating a potential upside of 20.4% from the current levels.

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.