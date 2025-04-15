Stocks

Martin Marietta's Q1 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

April 15, 2025 — 11:18 am EDT

Written by Neha Panjwani for Barchart->

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) is a natural resource-based building materials company that supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry. With a market cap of $30 billion, the company also manufactures and markets magnesia-based products, including heat-resistant refractory products for the steel industry, chemical products for industrial and environmental uses, and dolomitic lime. The leading supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Tuesday, Apr. 29. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect MLM to report a profit of $1.85 per share on a diluted basis, down 4.2% from $1.93 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions. 

More Top Stocks Daily: Go behind Wall Street’s hottest headlines with Barchart’s Active Investor newsletter.

 

For the full year, analysts expect MLM to report EPS of $18.82, down 41.9% from $32.41 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is expected to rise 11.7% year over year to $21.03 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

MLM stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX5.5% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 16.5% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLB9.4% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MLM faced challenges in meeting customer demands and maintaining distribution operations due to adverse weather conditions like hurricanes causing delays in product deliveries.

On Feb. 12, MLM shares closed down more than 2% after reporting its Q4 results. Its EPS of $4.79 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $4.60. The company’s revenue was $1.6 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $1.7 billion. MLM expects full-year revenue in the range of $6.8 billion to $7.2 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on MLM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, 12 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and five give a “Hold.” MLM’s average analyst price target is $605.32, indicating a potential upside of 20.4% from the current levels.

On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MLM
XLB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.