US Markets
MLM

Martin Marietta to buy HeidelbergCement's western U.S. assets for $2.3 bln

Contributor
Derek Francis Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RALPH ORLOWSKI

Construction materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc said on Monday it will buy Germany-based HeidelbergCement AG's assets in California and Arizona for $2.3 billion in cash.

May 24 (Reuters) - Construction materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials Inc MLM.Nsaid on Monday it will buy Germany-based HeidelbergCement AG's HEIG.DE assets in California and Arizona for $2.3 billion in cash.

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it entered an agreement with HeidelbergCement's U.S. affiliate, Lehigh Hanson Inc, to buy assets including 17 active aggregates quarries and two cement plants.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of this year and will be accretive to earnings per share in the first full year following closing, Martin Marietta said.

(Reporting by Derek Francis in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((derek.francis@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9986311363 and @derekfrancis089 on Twitter;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MLM

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular