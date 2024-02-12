News & Insights

Martin Marietta strengthens construction material supplies with deal for Blue Water units

February 12, 2024 — 07:16 am EST

Updates with details from release in paragraphs 2-5

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Building material supplier Martin Marietta MLM.N said on Monday it would acquire 20 active aggregates operations of Blue Water Industries for $2.05 billion in cash.

Blue Water, an aggregate and asphalt producer as well as a paving contractor located in the southeastern U.S., will continue to operate its aggregates operations in North Carolina and central Florida and its marine terminal business.

Construction aggregates are raw materials that are extracted from quarries and pits such as sand, gravel and crushed stones.

The transaction is expected to close later this year, the companies said.

Martin Marietta, which is expected to announce its fourth-quarter results later this week, will provide more details on the transaction on its post-earnings conference call.

