Martin Marietta to Report Q4 Earnings: What to Expect This Season?

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 11, before the opening bell.



In the last quarter, the company’s earnings (continuing operations) and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.2% and 9.9%, respectively. Year over year, both metrics grew 23% and 12%, respectively.



Martin Marietta’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, having an average negative surprise of 1.5%.

Trend in MLM’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM’s fourth-quarter earnings per share has trended downward in the past 30 days to $4.68 from $4.83. The estimated figure indicates 2.3% year-over-year decline from $4.79.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.56 billion, indicating an 4.7% downturn from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.63 billion.

Factors Likely to Shape Martin Marietta’s Q4 Results

Martin Marietta’s fourth-quarter revenue performance is expected to have been held back by softness in private construction activities and the return of seasonality. The ongoing affordability concerns due to elevated mortgage rates are limiting the recovery of the single-family housing market, a key demand driver for the company’s aggregates. This, alongside the return of winter in the fourth quarter, is expected to have muted the year-over-year performance.



For the quarter to be reported, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the revenues from the Building Materials business is pegged at $1.44 billion, down year over year by 7.3%.



Nonetheless, the continuous benefits realized from the resilient public infrastructure spending, disciplined pricing strategy and ongoing portfolio transformation under its SOAR 2025 plan have been boding well. A large part of Martin Marietta’s aggregates business is supported by sustained public investment in highways, bridges and tunnels at both federal and state levels, alongside heavy nonresidential markets.



For the quarter to be reported, Martin Marietta’s bottom line is expected to have declined year over year due to reduced top-line leverage, elevated costs and ongoing macro uncertainties.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MLM

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Martin Marietta this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP of MLM: The stock has an Earnings ESP of -1.31%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MLM Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Orion Group Holdings, Inc. ORN has an Earnings ESP of +20.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Orion Group’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 241.4%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to decline 68.8% year over year.



AAON, Inc. AAON currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.73% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



AAON’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters and missed on the other two occasions, the average negative surprise being 3.3%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to increase 50% year over year.



Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB has an Earnings ESP of +3.91% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Limbach’s earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 83%. The company’s earnings for the fourth quarter of 2025 are expected to rise 11.3% year over year.

