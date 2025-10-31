Martin Marietta to Report Q3 Earnings: What to Expect This Season?

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4, before the opening bell.



In the last quarter, the company reported mixed results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1% while the revenues marginally missed the same by 0.3%. Year over year, the top line grew 3% while the bottom line increased 14%.



Martin Marietta’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, having an average negative surprise of 0.9%.

Trend in MLM’s Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM’s third-quarter earnings per share has trended upward in the past 30 days to $6.65 from $6.63. The estimated figure indicates 12.5% year-over-year growth from $5.91.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $2.05 billion, indicating an 8.5% increase from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.89 billion.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Shape Martin Marietta’s Q3 Results

Revenues



The company continues to benefit from resilient infrastructure spending, disciplined pricing strategy and ongoing portfolio transformation under its SOAR 2025 plan. Favorable weather conditions, including a quiet hurricane season, likely supported stronger shipment confidence and boosted the company’s quarterly results. While concerns around residential demand persist, volumes seem more robust this quarter and pricing continues to hold firm.



Martin Marietta’s aggregates business remains its core growth driver, supported by sustained public investment in highways, bridges and tunnels at both federal and state levels. Demand from heavy nonresidential markets, particularly for data centers, semiconductor plants and energy-related projects across Texas and the Sunbelt, adds further tailwinds.



For the quarter to be reported, our model indicates aggregates pricing to increase to $23.55 per ton, marking 8.1% year-over-year growth. We expect total aggregates revenues to increase to $1.39 billion from $1.25 billion a year ago. For cement, we expect pricing per ton to grow 2.2% year over year to $191.72, with revenues increasing to $117.6 million from $112.6 million.



Business-wise, we expect the revenues from the Building Materials business (comprising 95% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2025) to increase 7.7% year over year to $1.95 billion. For the Magnesia Specialties business (comprising 5% of total revenues in the second quarter of 2025), we expect revenues to increase 6.9% year over year to $87.7 million.



Margins



For the quarter to be reported, MLM’s bottom line is expected to have benefited from organic price-cost improvement and margin-accretive acquisitions across its aggregates business. Margin expansion is being reinforced by favorable price/cost spreads, improved cost management and the strategic Quikrete asset exchange and Premier Magnesia acquisition, which will boost its aggregates mix and expand its high-margin magnesia segment.



Business-wise, our model predicts gross profit in the Building Materials and Magnesia Specialties businesses to increase year over year by 1.1% to $594.7 million and 15.5% to $33.5 million, respectively.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MLM

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Martin Marietta this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is exactly the case here.



Earnings ESP of MLM: Martin Marietta has an Earnings ESP of +0.26%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MLM Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 2.

Other Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some companies in the Zacks Construction sector, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the respective quarters to be reported.



Construction Partners, Inc. ROAD currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.70% and a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Construction Partners’ earnings have topped in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on the remaining one occasion, the average surprise being 93.4%. Vulcan’s earnings for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 are expected to grow 86.2%.



TopBuild Corp. BLD has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



TopBuild’s earnings topped estimates in each of the last four quarters, with an average surprise of 2.8%. TopBuild’s earnings for the third quarter of 2025 are expected to decline 8.1%.



AAON AAON has an Earnings ESP of +3.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2.



AAON’s earnings topped estimates in two of the last four quarters, with an average negative surprise of 4.2%. AAON’s earnings for the third quarter of 2025 are expected to decline 47.6%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AAON, Inc. (AAON) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Construction Partners, Inc. (ROAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.