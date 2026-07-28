Martin Marietta to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Must Know

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before the opening bell.



In the last quarter, the company’s earnings (continuing operations) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.6% and declined year over year by 22.9%. Conversely, revenues topped the consensus mark by 4.6% and increased 17% from the year-ago quarter.



MLM’s earnings topped the consensus mark in two of the last four quarters and missed on the remaining two occasions, having an average negative surprise of 4.1%.

How are Estimates Placed for MLM Stock?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MLM’s second-quarter earnings per share has trended downward over the past 30 days to $4.62 from $4.90. The estimated figure indicates a 14.9% year-over-year decline from $5.43 per share.



The consensus mark for revenues is pegged at $1.87 billion, indicating 3.1% growth from the prior-year quarter’s figure of $1.81 billion.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Quote

Factors Likely to Shape Martin Marietta’s Q2 Results

Revenues



Martin Marietta’s second-quarter revenue performance is expected to have improved year over year on the back of elevated public infrastructure demand, especially for highway, bridge and road projects. These favorable market trends are expected to have boosted aggregates sales, alongside favorable contributions from the QUIKRETE assets. Beyond infrastructure, heavy nonresidential demand remains supported by accelerating data center and energy-related construction. Management cited ongoing data center, power generation and Gulf Coast LNG work as one of the expected incremental demand drivers.



Aggregates product line (which contributed 83.8% to first-quarter 2026 revenues) is expected to report revenues of $1.49 billion per our Zacks model, reflecting 12.9% year-over-year growth. The consensus mark for aggregates shipment is expected to be 58,895 tons, up from 52,700 tons in the year-ago quarter.



However, some consistent headwinds are somewhat restricting MLM’s top-line growth in proportion to the robust infrastructure tailwinds. Softness in residential and light non-residential construction activities is likely to have been taking a toll on the company. The ongoing affordability concerns due to elevated mortgage rates have been limiting the recovery of the single-family housing market, which is a key demand driver for the company’s building materials demand.



For the second quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues from the total Building Materials segment (which contributed 89.5% to first-quarter 2026 revenues) is pegged at $1.7 billion, down from $1.72 billion reported a year ago. The Specialties segment’s (which contributed 10.5% to first-quarter 2026 revenues) revenues are expected to be $142 million in the second quarter.



That said, the continuous benefits realized from the portfolio transformation under its SOAR 2025 plan have been boding well.



Earnings



The bottom line of Martin Marietta is expected to have tumbled in the second quarter, despite revenue growth, because of elevated costs, unfavorable geographic mix and purchase accounting. This, alongside the ongoing geopolitical risks and tariff uncertainties, is expected to have muted the year-over-year performance.



The consensus mark for gross profit of the total Building Materials business segment is pegged at $463 million, reflecting a decline from $517 million in the year-ago quarter.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for MLM

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Martin Marietta this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here.



Earnings ESP of MLM: The stock has an Earnings ESP of -3.20%. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



MLM’s Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Here are some stocks from the Zacks Construction sector, which per our model, have the right combination of elements to deliver an earnings beat this time around.



Boise Cascade Company BCC has an Earnings ESP of +6.50% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



Boise Cascade’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 40.8%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to decline 25% year over year.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. AMTM currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.18% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



Amentum’s earnings beat estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 4%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to increase 12.5% year over year.



CRH plc CRH has an Earnings ESP of +4.08% and a Zacks Rank of 3.



CRH’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion and met on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 0.7%. The company’s earnings for the second quarter of 2026 are expected to inch up 1% year over year.

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Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.