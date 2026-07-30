Martin Marietta Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat on Shipment Growth

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM reported outstanding second-quarter 2026 results, wherein adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) and revenues topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year.



The results benefited from strong organic performance and acquisition contributions. Aggregates shipments increased 17% to a record 61.6 million tons, supported by infrastructure and heavy nonresidential demand.



Infrastructure activity remains supported by significant funding available under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and historically elevated state transportation budgets in Martin Marietta's markets. Heavy nonresidential demand also benefits from data center, power-generation and warehouse construction. Residential activity remains constrained by affordability pressures. However, the company's footprint provides exposure to favorable long-term population and migration trends, creating potential upside when housing construction recovers.



MLM stock inched up 0.02% during today’s pre-market trading hours, post the announcement of its financial results.

Inside Martin Marietta’s Q2 Results

The quarter’s adjusted earnings (from continuing operations) of $5.00 per share were up 3.3% year over year and surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.62 by 8.2%.



Revenues rose 21% to $1.95 billion year over year and beat the consensus mark of $1.87 billion by 4.3%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Quote

MLM's Aggregates Business Shows Volume Strength

Aggregates revenues increased 16% year over year to $1.53 billion. Growth reflected a full-quarter contribution from assets acquired from QUIKRETE, a partial-quarter contribution from New Frontier Materials and 2.3% organic shipment growth.



Average selling price per ton declined 2% to $22.74 because of acquisition-related mix pressure. However, organic pricing rose 2.1%, while organic mix-adjusted pricing advanced 3.7%, highlighting continued pricing strength in the legacy portfolio.

Martin Marietta's Other Businesses Deliver Mixed Results

Other Building Materials revenues increased 12% to $303 million. Gross profit, however, declined 14% to $34 million because of higher ready-mix concrete raw material costs, lower organic paving revenues and weaker job margins.



Specialties revenues surged 68% to a quarterly record of $152 million, while gross profit climbed 39% to $50 million. The gains reflected contributions from the July 2025 Premier Magnesia acquisition and organic pricing improvement across all products.

MLM's Profitability Faces Purchase Accounting Pressure

Consolidated gross profit was nearly flat at $495 million despite the sharp revenue increase. The quarter included a $52 million non-cash charge tied to the sale of acquired inventory after its fair-value markup under purchase accounting.



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 13% to a record $638 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin contracted to 33% from 35% a year earlier, reflecting acquisition-related mix and accounting adjustments.

MLM’s Cash Flow and Liquidity

Cash from operating activities totaled $339 million for the first six months of 2026, down from $605 million a year earlier. The decline mainly reflected higher income tax payments related to the taxable gain on the February 2026 divestiture of the Midlothian cement business and remaining Texas ready-mix operations.



Capital expenditures were $314 million during the period. MLM returned $302 million to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and ended June with $112 million in unrestricted cash and $742 million of unused borrowing capacity.

Martin Marietta Raises Its 2026 Revenue Outlook

Martin Marietta raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $7.2-$7.4 billion, with a midpoint of $7.3 billion. The updated view reflects strong first-half results and continued operating momentum.



The company reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations guidance of $2.36-$2.50 billion, or $2.43 billion at the midpoint. The outlook excludes any contribution from the proposed Lhoist North America transaction.

MLM Stock’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Martin Marietta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Comfort Systems USA, Inc. FIX delivered impressive second-quarter 2026 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing sharply year over year.



Comfort Systems’ quarterly performance reflected continued strength across its end markets, robust execution by the operating teams and sustained demand that drove record backlog growth, reinforcing its confidence in the business momentum. Backlog as of June 30, 2026, totaled $14.06 billion, increasing 12.9% from $12.45 billion at March 31, 2026, and jumping 73.2% from $8.12 billion reported a year ago.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings per share and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



Record rental revenues, higher fleet productivity and robust specialty demand supported United Rentals’ results. Fleet productivity improved 3.4% year over year. Rental revenues increased 12.7% year over year to a quarterly record of $3.85 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $17.5-$17.8 billion from $16.9-$17.4 billion. The adjusted EBITDA forecast increased to $7.98-$8.13 billion from $7.63-$7.88 billion.



PulteGroup, Inc. PHM reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted earnings and total revenues topping the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but declining year over year.



The quarterly results reflect reduced home-closing volumes, softer average selling prices (ASP) and margin compression. Ongoing softness in the housing market because of weaker consumer confidence and ongoing affordability challenges due to high mortgage rates hurt the top-line growth. The number of homes closed declined 8.4% year over year to 6,997 units. Net new orders increased 6.4% year over year to 7,536 homes.

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