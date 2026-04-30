Martin Marietta Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Beat, Stock Up

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. MLM reported lower-than-expected results for the first quarter of 2026. The quarterly earnings (from continuing operations) missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues beat the same, with the top line growing on a year-over-year basis but the bottom line declining.



Following the results, MLM stock moved up 1.2% during today’s pre-market trading session.



The company’s performance was supported by strong infrastructure demand and an early start to the construction season, driving higher aggregates shipments. However, elevated costs, acquisition-related charges and margin pressures weighed on profitability.



The Aggregates business remained the key growth driver during the quarter, benefiting from increased shipments and contributions from recent acquisitions.



However, higher input costs, freight expenses and inventory-related charges hurt margins, limiting earnings growth. Nonetheless, Martin Marietta remains well-positioned with its aggregates-led platform and execution of the SOAR 2030 initiatives for long-term growth.

Inside MLM’s Q1 Results

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $1.31, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.76 by 25.6%. The metric also declined 22.9% from the year-ago quarter’s EPS of $1.70.



Revenues of $1.36 billion beat the consensus mark of $1.30 billion by 4.6% and increased 17% from the year-ago figure of $1.16 billion.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Quote

Consolidated gross margin contracted 440 basis points (bps) year over year to 22.8% from 27.1% in the prior-year quarter.



Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $364 million, up 14% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA margin contracting 70 bps to 26.7%. Adjusted earnings per share increased 14% to $1.93.

Martin Marietta’s Segmental Discussion

Building Materials reported revenues of $1.22 billion, which grew 13.4% year over year. The segment’s gross margin contracted 370 bps year over year to 22.3% from 25.9% in the prior-year quarter.



Within the Building Materials umbrella, revenues from the Aggregates business grew 14% to $1.14 billion from the year-ago quarter. Aggregates shipments moved up 12.4% year over year to 43.9 million tons, while the average selling price per ton remained flat at $23.70. Aggregates’ gross profit declined 3% to $288 million, with gross margin contracting 440 bps to 25.2% from 29.6% a year ago.



Revenues from Other Building Materials declined 5% year over year to $116 million. The segment reported a gross loss of $16 million compared with a loss of $19 million a year ago, reflecting seasonal shutdown impacts.



Specialties reported revenues of $143 million, up 64.4% from $87 million a year ago. The gross margin expanded 300 bps to 31.5% from 28.5% a year ago, supported by pricing gains and contributions from prior acquisitions.

MLM’s Financial Position

As of March 31, 2026, Martin Marietta had cash and cash equivalents of $273 million compared with $67 million at 2025-end. The company had $1.2 billion of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $5.29 billion, at par with the prior period.



Net cash provided by operating activities was $227 million for the quarter, up from $218 million in the year-ago period.



During the quarter, MLM returned $251 million to its shareholders through dividend payments and share repurchases.

Martin Marietta’s Portfolio Optimization Move

Martin Marietta continued to advance its portfolio optimization initiatives during the quarter. On Feb. 23, 2026, the company completed its asset exchange with QUIKRETE, acquiring aggregates operations producing approximately 20 million tons annually along with $450 million in cash.



Additionally, on April 19, 2026, the company entered into a definitive agreement to acquire New Frontier Materials, a complementary aggregates-led business expected to enhance its long-term growth profile.

MLM Reaffirms 2026 Guidance

The guidance provided is for continuing operations and includes contributions from the QUIKRETE transaction.



Martin Marietta expects total revenues between $7.0 billion and $7.32 billion ($7.16 billion at midpoint). Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2.36 billion and $2.50 billion ($2.43 billion at midpoint).



Net earnings from continuing operations are anticipated to be between $1.06 billion and $1.17 billion ($1.12 billion at midpoint), up from previous expectations, indicating strong underlying demand and contributions from recent portfolio actions.



Aggregate shipment is expected to grow between 11% and 13%, with organic growth between 1% and 3%. Aggregate pricing per ton is anticipated to rise between 1.5% and 3.5%, while organic pricing is expected to increase between 4% and 6%.



Capital expenditures are now anticipated to be in the range of $550-$600 million.

MLM’s Zacks Rank & Recent Construction Releases

Martin Marietta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



United Rentals, Inc. URI reported solid first-quarter 2026 results, with adjusted EPS and total revenues beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. Solid execution across its general rentals and specialty businesses helped drive record first-quarter results, while fleet productivity increased 2.3% from the year-ago period.



Management raised full-year 2026 targets, lifting expectations across several major line items compared with the prior outlook. United Rentals now expects revenues between $16.9 billion and $17.4 billion, with adjusted EBITDA expected between $7.625 billion and $7.875 billion.



Masco Corporation MAS reported exceptional first-quarter 2026 financial performance with earnings and net sales beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and growing year over year. The company’s performance benefited from pricing actions and cost-savings initiatives, which helped offset higher tariff and commodity costs.



Masco continues to expect EPS in the range of $3.91-$4.11 and adjusted EPS in the band of $4.10-$4.30. Management framed the decision as a prudent stance, given ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical volatility.



D.R. Horton DHI delivered second-quarter fiscal 2026 results with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The quarter was marked by an 11% jump in net sales orders and progress in tightening finished inventory, even as affordability constraints kept incentives elevated.



D.R. Horton updated fiscal 2026 consolidated revenue guidance to $33.5-$34.5 billion compared with the prior expectation of $33.5-$35 billion. This compares with $34.25 billion in fiscal 2025. It now expects homebuilding closings of 86,000-87,500 compared with the earlier guidance of 86,000-88,000. This compares with 84,863 in fiscal 2025.

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