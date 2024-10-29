Martin Marietta price target raised to $645 from $595 at Barclays

Barclays raised the firm’s price target on Martin Marietta (MLM) to $645 from $595 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The firm says the broader materials sector have been boosted by “thematic tailwinds.”

