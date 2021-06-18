Martin Marietta (MLM) Stock Moves -0.36%: What You Should Know

Martin Marietta (MLM) closed at $335.32 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.36% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.31% loss on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel had lost 7.03% over the past month. This has lagged the Construction sector's loss of 6.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.56% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MLM as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MLM to post earnings of $4.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.32 billion, up 10.7% from the year-ago period.

MLM's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.64 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.53% and +10.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for MLM. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.18% higher. MLM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MLM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.63. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.03, which means MLM is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, MLM's PEG ratio is currently 2.15. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.8 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

