Martin Marietta (MLM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Martin Marietta (MLM) reported $1.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ended September 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 18.7%. EPS of $6.94 for the same period compares to $4.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.39% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.04, the EPS surprise was +14.90%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Shipments - Cement tons : 1,100 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,019 KTon.

: 1,100 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 1,019 KTon. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 19.98 $/Ton compared to the 19.42 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts.

: 19.98 $/Ton compared to the 19.42 $/Ton average estimate based on four analysts. Average unit sales price by product line - Cement (per ton) : 177.48 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 191.74 $/Ton.

: 177.48 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 191.74 $/Ton. Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 55,900 KTon compared to the 57,378.19 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 55,900 KTon compared to the 57,378.19 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards : 1,800 KCuYd versus 1,652.63 KCuYd estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1,800 KCuYd versus 1,652.63 KCuYd estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving : $359.90 million compared to the $336.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year.

: $359.90 million compared to the $336.01 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.2% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Ready Mixed Concrete : $285.20 million compared to the $271.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.4% year over year.

: $285.20 million compared to the $271.41 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +25.4% year over year. Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties : $75.50 million compared to the $81.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year.

: $75.50 million compared to the $81.85 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.3% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year.

: $1.22 billion compared to the $1.17 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +19.8% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement : $199.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $211.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.

: $199.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $211.83 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials : $1.92 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change.

: $1.92 billion versus $1.91 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.5% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales: -$141.90 million compared to the -$103.51 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.7% year over year.

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +1.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

