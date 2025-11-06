Martin Marietta (MLM) Reports Q3 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2025, Martin Marietta (MLM) reported revenue of $1.85 billion, down 2.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.97, compared to $5.91 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.05 billion, representing a surprise of -9.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -10.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $6.65.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 57,900.00 KTon compared to the 55,358.71 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 57,900.00 KTon compared to the 55,358.71 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 23.24 $/Ton versus 23.30 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 23.24 $/Ton versus 23.30 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1.46 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change.

: $1.46 billion versus $1.38 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +16.6% change. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials : $1.72 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year.

: $1.72 billion compared to the $1.96 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.1% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales : $-94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-89.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%.

: $-94 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $-89.34 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +14.6%. Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials : $585 million compared to the $641.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $585 million compared to the $641.29 million average estimate based on four analysts. Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates: $531 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $493.48 million.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Martin Marietta here>>>

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned -4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.