Martin Marietta (MLM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Martin Marietta (MLM) reported $1.95 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 7.5%. EPS of $5.00 for the same period compares to $5.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.87 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.62, the EPS surprise was +8.23%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 61,600.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58,895.37 KTon.

: 61,600.00 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 58,895.37 KTon. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 22.74 $/Ton versus 23.36 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average.

: 22.74 $/Ton versus 23.36 $/Ton estimated by three analysts on average. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales : $-41 million versus $-65.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.1% change.

: $-41 million versus $-65.24 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -43.1% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Other Building Materials : $303 million compared to the $271.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $303 million compared to the $271.44 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials : $1.8 billion versus $1.7 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change.

: $1.8 billion versus $1.7 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.3% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1.53 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

: $1.53 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.49 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Total Revenues- Specialties : $152 million versus $141.5 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $152 million versus $141.5 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates : $418 million compared to the $432.55 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $418 million compared to the $432.55 million average estimate based on three analysts. Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials : $452 million versus $463.02 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $452 million versus $463.02 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross profit- Building Materials- Other Building Materials : $34 million versus $30.47 million estimated by three analysts on average.

: $34 million versus $30.47 million estimated by three analysts on average. Gross profit- Specialties: $50 million compared to the $41.44 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Martin Marietta here>>>

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned -1.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.5% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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