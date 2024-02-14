Martin Marietta (MLM) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2023, Martin Marietta (MLM) reported revenue of $1.61 billion, up 16.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $4.63, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.64 billion, representing a surprise of -2.14%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +16.92%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.96.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Shipments - Cement tons : 900 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 975.77 KTon.

: 900 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 975.77 KTon. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 20.22 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.45 $/Ton.

: 20.22 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 20.45 $/Ton. Average unit sales price by product line - Cement (per ton) : 179.14 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 179.07 $/Ton.

: 179.14 $/Ton versus the four-analyst average estimate of 179.07 $/Ton. Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 46,600 KTon compared to the 51,008.11 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 46,600 KTon compared to the 51,008.11 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards : 1,500 KCuYd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,572 KCuYd.

: 1,500 KCuYd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,572 KCuYd. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving : $228.40 million compared to the $216.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year.

: $228.40 million compared to the $216.74 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Ready Mixed Concrete : $232.80 million versus $249.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change.

: $232.80 million versus $249.20 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.1% change. Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties : $76 million compared to the $69.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year.

: $76 million compared to the $69.27 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.2% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1.02 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change.

: $1.02 billion versus $1.02 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.3% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement : $160.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%.

: $160.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $176.69 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.1%. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales : -$111.10 million versus -$101.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change.

: -$111.10 million versus -$101.47 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27% change. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials: $1.53 billion versus $1.59 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.9% change.

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +6.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.