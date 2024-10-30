Martin Marietta (MLM) Q3 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2024, Martin Marietta (MLM) reported revenue of $1.89 billion, down 5.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.91, compared to $6.94 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.73% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.92 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.41, the EPS surprise was -7.80%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 53,700 KTon compared to the 55,152.18 KTon average estimate based on four analysts.

: 53,700 KTon compared to the 55,152.18 KTon average estimate based on four analysts. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 21.52 $/Ton versus 22.03 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 21.52 $/Ton versus 22.03 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Total Shipments - Asphalt tons : 3,600 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,886.5 KTon.

: 3,600 KTon versus the three-analyst average estimate of 3,886.5 KTon. Total Shipments - Cement tons : 600 KTon versus 560.67 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 600 KTon versus 560.67 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards : 1,300 KCuYd compared to the 1,229.09 KCuYd average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,300 KCuYd compared to the 1,229.09 KCuYd average estimate based on three analysts. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1.25 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change.

: $1.25 billion versus $1.29 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.8% change. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving : $343 million versus $366.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change.

: $343 million versus $366.53 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -4.7% change. Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties : $82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $78.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%.

: $82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $78.15 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.6%. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales : -$82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$115.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.2%.

: -$82 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of -$115.98 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -42.2%. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials : $1.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%.

: $1.81 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.8%. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement and ready mixed concrete : $296 million compared to the $314.85 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $296 million compared to the $314.85 million average estimate based on five analysts. Gross profit (loss)- Building Materials- Aggregates: $438 million versus $469.64 million estimated by six analysts on average.

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +9.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

