Martin Marietta (MLM) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2025, Martin Marietta (MLM) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 8.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.90, compared to $1.93 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35 billion, representing a surprise of +0.21%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.06%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.94.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Martin Marietta performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Total Shipments - Aggregates tons : 39,000 KTon versus 42,457.26 KTon estimated by four analysts on average.

: 39,000 KTon versus 42,457.26 KTon estimated by four analysts on average. Average unit sales price by product line - Aggregates (per ton) : 23.77 $/Ton versus 23.14 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average.

: 23.77 $/Ton versus 23.14 $/Ton estimated by four analysts on average. Total Shipments - Asphalt tons : 700 KTon versus 503.39 KTon estimated by three analysts on average.

: 700 KTon versus 503.39 KTon estimated by three analysts on average. Total Shipments - Cement tons : 400 KTon compared to the 603.03 KTon average estimate based on three analysts.

: 400 KTon compared to the 603.03 KTon average estimate based on three analysts. Total Shipments - Ready mixed concrete cubic yards : 1,100 KCuYd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,052.53 KCuYd.

: 1,100 KCuYd versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1,052.53 KCuYd. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Cement and ready mixed concrete : $233 million compared to the $254.68 million average estimate based on five analysts.

: $233 million compared to the $254.68 million average estimate based on five analysts. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Asphalt and paving : $80 million compared to the $60.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year.

: $80 million compared to the $60.94 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +35.6% year over year. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Aggregates : $1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $987.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.

: $1 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $987.47 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%. Total Revenues- Magnesia Specialties : $87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $83.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%.

: $87 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $83.87 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7.4%. Total Revenues- Building Materials- Interproduct sales : -$49 million versus -$42.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change.

: -$49 million versus -$42.12 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +25.6% change. Total Revenues- Total Building Materials : $1.27 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.

: $1.27 billion versus $1.26 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change. Gross profit (loss)- Total Building Materials: $298 million compared to the $289.31 million average estimate based on five analysts.

Shares of Martin Marietta have returned +4.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

