Martin Marietta (MLM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Martin Marietta (MLM) closed at $359.56, marking a +0.75% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel had lost 4.69% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector gained 0.13%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.75%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from MLM as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect MLM to post earnings of $4.03 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.47%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.32 billion, up 10.7% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.49 per share and revenue of $4.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.23% and +10.36%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for MLM. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.47% higher within the past month. MLM currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, MLM is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.58. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.08.

It is also worth noting that MLM currently has a PEG ratio of 2.31. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.97 at yesterday's closing price.

The Building Products - Concrete and Aggregates industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 37, which puts it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

