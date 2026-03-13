Martin Marietta (MLM) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Martin Marietta (MLM). Shares have lost about 11% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

But investors have to be wondering, will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Martin Marietta due for a breakout? Well, first let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the recent drivers for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late.

Martin Marietta Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates

Martin Marietta reported lower-than-expected results for the fourth quarter of 2025. The quarterly earnings (from continued operations) and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate, with the top line growing on a year-over-year basis while the bottom line declining.



The company’s quarterly performance was backed by favorable weather across its business footprint and strong infrastructure activity, with nonresidential construction booming. The Aggregates business thrived during the quarter with strong pricing and increased shipments more than offsetting higher costs. Besides, the company’s portfolio optimization initiative aims at further strengthening the aggregates and asphalt business in the upcoming period.



However, elevated costs marred the bottom-line growth during the quarter, with a weak residential market limiting near-term growth prospects. Nonetheless, Martin Marietta remains well-positioned with its aggregates-led platform and execution of its SOAR 2030 initiatives for the long term, indicating sustained growth and shareholder value.

Inside MLM’s Q4 Results

The company reported earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations of $3.85, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.68 by 17.7%. The metric also tumbled 4% from the year-ago quarter’s EPS (from continuing operations) of $4.03.



Revenues of $1.53 billion also missed the consensus mark of $1.56 billion by 1.9% but increased 9% from the year-ago figure of $1.41 billion.



Consolidated gross margin remained flat year over year at 30% in the reported quarter, with gross profit increasing 10% to $468 million. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was $515 million, up 10% year over year, with adjusted EBITDA margin (from continuing operations) expanding 100 basis points (bps) to 34%.

Martin Marietta’s Segmental Discussion

Building Materials reported revenues of $1.4 billion, which grew 4.9% year over year. The segment’s gross margin increased 200 bps year over year to 32% in the quarter.



Within the Building Materials umbrella, revenues from the Aggregates business grew 7.7% to $1.23 billion from the year-ago quarter. Aggregates shipments moved up 2% year over year to 48.9 million tons, with the average selling price (per ton) growing 5% to $23.11. Aggregates’ gross profit per ton increased year over year by 9% to $8.59. Aggregates' gross profit increased 11% to $420 million, with gross margin expanding 100 bps to 34%.



Revenues from Other Building Materials declined 6.1% year over year to $248 million. The gross profit of this business section declined 17.9% year over year to $23 million, with the gross margin contracting 200 bps to 9%. The decline in gross profit was due to the impact of the divestiture of the California paving operations in April 2025.



Specialties reported revenues of $133 million, up 72.7% from $77 million a year ago. The gross margin was down a whopping 700 bps to 22% from 29% a year ago.

Sneak Peek at MLM’s 2025

During the year, revenues moved up 9% year over year to $6.15 billion, with EPS from continuing operations tumbling 45% to $16.34.



Gross profit increased 16% to $1.89 billion and the gross margin expanded 200 bps to 31%. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations was up 17% year over year to $2.07 billion, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding 300 bps.

Martin Marietta’s Financial Position

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Martin Marietta had cash and cash equivalents of $67 million compared with $670 million at 2024-end. It had $1.17 billion of unused borrowing capacity on its existing credit facilities as of 2025-end. Long-term debt (excluding current maturities) was $5.29 billion, at par with the end of 2024 value.



Net cash provided by operations was $1.79 billion at the end of 2025, up from $1.46 billion in the year-ago period. During 2025, MLM returned $647 million to its shareholders, including $197 million in dividend payments and $450 million in share repurchases. As of Dec. 31, 2025, 11 million shares remained under the current repurchase authorization.

Martin Marietta Unveils 2026 Guidance

The guidance provided is for the continuing operations and excludes any potential impact related to the QUIKRETE transaction.



Martin Marietta expects total revenues between $6.42 billion and $6.78 billion ($6.6 billion at midpoint). Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be between $2.16 billion and $2.31 billion ($2.235 billion at midpoint). Net earnings from continuing operations are anticipated to be between $1.043 billion and $1.158 billion ($1.1 billion at midpoint).



Aggregate shipment is expected to be up between 1% and 3% (2% at midpoint). Total aggregate pricing per ton is anticipated to rise between 4% and 6% (5% at midpoint). Aggregate gross profit is currently expected to be in the range of $1.81-$1.9 billion ($1.855 billion at midpoint).



Other Building Materials’ business section gross profit is projected between $80 million and $110 million ($95 million at midpoint). Specialties’ gross profit is now expected to be between $150 million and $170 million ($160 million at midpoint).



Capital expenditures are now anticipated to be in the range of $550-$600 million ($575 million at midpoint).

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

In the past month, investors have witnessed a downward trend in fresh estimates.

The consensus estimate has shifted -17.99% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

Currently, Martin Marietta has a average Growth Score of C, though it is lagging a lot on the Momentum Score front with an F. Following the exact same course, the stock was allocated a grade of F on the value side, putting it in the fifth quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of F. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of these revisions indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Martin Marietta has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

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Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.