Martin Marietta Materials Q4 Profit, Revenue Climb

February 14, 2024 — 07:27 am EST

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), a supplier of building materials, Wednesday reported earnings from continuing operations of $287.7 million or $4.63 per share for the fourth quarter, higher than $187.4 million or $3.01 per share in the same quarter a year ago.

Net earnings increased to $282.5 million or $4.55 per share from $183.6 million or $2.95 per share in the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter grew 8.9 percent to $1.608 billion from $1.477 billion last year.

Analysts, on average polled by Thomson-Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $3.99 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2024, the company expects revenue in the range of $6.745 billion - $7.185 billion. The consensus estimate stands at $7.33 billion.

