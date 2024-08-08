News & Insights

Markets
MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Q2 Profit Down; Cuts Annual Revenue Outlook Below View - Update

August 08, 2024 — 08:05 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) has lowered its annual revenue outlook, below analysts' estimates.

The company now expects full-year revenue of $6.500 billion to $6.940 billion, lower than previous outlook of $6.900 billion to $7.300 billion.

Analysts, on average, forecast the firm to post revenue of $7.03 billion, for the year.

Annual net income from continuing operations is now projected to be $2.030 billion to $2.165 billion, compared with prior outlook for $2.210 billion to $2.300 billion. This reflects a burden of $20 million purchase impact for the fair market value write-up of inventory related to the BWI Southeast acquisition, which was fully realized in the second quarter.

Q2 Results:

Martin Marietta Materials revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $294 million, or $4.76 per share. This compares with $348 million, or $5.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.1% to $1.764 billion from $1.821 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $294 Mln. vs. $348 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.76 vs. $5.61 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.764 Bln vs. $1.821 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.