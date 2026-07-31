Martin Marietta Materials Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) reported record second-quarter revenue and adjusted EBITDA, supported by infrastructure and heavy non-residential construction demand, contributions from acquisitions and operating-cost discipline. The company raised its full-year revenue outlook while maintaining its adjusted EBITDA guidance, citing continued energy-cost pressure.

Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer Ward Nye said the quarter reflected favorable demand in infrastructure and heavy non-residential markets, as well as disciplined execution across the company. He also highlighted the May acquisition of New Frontier Materials, a bolt-on aggregates business along Missouri’s I-70 corridor, and the pending combination with Lhoist North America Inc.

“Martin Marietta delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by record Q2 revenues and adjusted EBITDA,” Nye said.

Aggregates Revenue Rises as Acquisitions Add Volume

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Petro said the company’s core aggregates business generated record revenue of $1.5 billion, up 16% from the prior-year period. Organic shipments increased 2.3%, while total shipments rose 17% to 61.6 million tons, benefiting from the acquired Quikrete assets and a partial-quarter contribution from New Frontier Materials.

Average selling prices decreased 2% on a reported basis, reflecting geographic and acquisition mix, but rose 3.7% organically after adjustments for geographic mix. Petro said the New Frontier acquisition’s lower average selling prices will create a more pronounced headwind to reported pricing in the second half because the business will be included for the full period.

Organic cost of goods sold per ton increased 3.6%, including a 150-basis-point impact from higher pass-through external freight costs. Excluding that freight impact, Petro said controllable cost growth was below the company’s implied 3% guidance level. Nye said that, absent energy-cost increases, cost of goods sold would have been flat during the quarter.

Reported aggregates gross profit was $418 million, affected by a $52 million non-cash inventory step-up charge and $42 million in higher depreciation, depletion and amortization expense. Management said most fair-value inventory charges are now behind the company, which should allow reported results to better reflect underlying business economics in the second half.

Specialties Business Posts Record Results

Martin Marietta’s specialties segment reported record quarterly revenue of $152 million and gross profit of $50 million. The results included contributions from the July 2025 Premier Magnesia acquisition and organic pricing gains across products.

Petro pointed to the company’s Woodville, Ohio, lime plant as an illustration of lime’s demand resilience. He said Woodville’s shipments declined 7% during the financial crisis, compared with a 37% decline in U.S. aggregates industry volumes. In the second quarter, Woodville average selling prices rose 4%, or 5% after adjusting for mix, while shipments increased 1%, resulting in 7% gross-profit growth to a record level despite energy-related cost inflation.

Management said the pending Lhoist North America combination would expand Martin Marietta’s upstream specialties platform. Lhoist is described as the nation’s leading producer of lime and industrial mineral products, with 20 quarries and production facilities and 45 distribution terminals. Its products are used in steel production, soil stabilization, water treatment, flue-gas treatment and other industrial applications.

Nye said the transaction is complementary to Martin Marietta’s existing operations, noting that the company already has nearly 200 heritage limestone quarries. He said Lhoist’s Sun Belt footprint and market positions could support exposure to domestic manufacturing, steel capacity growth, data-center construction and infrastructure activity.

Company Raises Revenue Outlook, Maintains EBITDA Guidance

Martin Marietta raised its 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $7.2 billion to $7.4 billion. It reaffirmed adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations guidance of $2.36 billion to $2.5 billion. The outlook does not include contributions from the pending Lhoist transaction, which management said it will address after closing.

Petro said higher expected contributions from New Frontier Materials are expected to largely offset continued elevated diesel costs. Management expects organic volumes to trend toward the high end of its original guidance range, while organic pricing is expected toward the low end due to mix effects.

The company said pricing realization should be strong in New Frontier and Quikrete markets following midyear increases. It also completed the enterprise-wide rollout of its PreciseIQ mobile quoting application and pricing algorithm in June, which Nye said is intended to improve customer responsiveness, pricing precision and consistency in commercial execution.

Year-to-date organic aggregates volumes increased 4.3%, according to management.

Data-center activity in Martin Marietta’s markets was up 90%, Nye said.

Power-related activity was up 23%, while warehousing activity increased 53% year to date, according to Nye.

More than 70% of planned or under-construction data-center and manufacturing square footage is located within 55 miles of a Martin Marietta facility, based on Dodge Construction Network data cited by the company.

Cash-Flow Initiatives and Capital Allocation

Management said its SOAR 2030 program has identified approximately $350 million of run-rate pre-tax cash-flow improvement opportunities through asset utilization, network optimization and lower sustaining capital requirements. The company said inventory management and lower capital spending generated more than $200 million in cash-flow benefits through the first half of the year.

Nye said the $350 million target is currently viewed as an exit-rate figure for 2027 and could ultimately be increased as network-optimization efforts expand. He cited a pilot program in Denver as the model for broader implementation across the company’s operations.

Since 2022, Martin Marietta has divested more than $525 million of EBITDA associated with cement and ready-mix concrete assets and redeployed proceeds into aggregates and specialties businesses, Petro said. Despite those divestitures, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to compound at approximately 10% annually over the five years ending in 2026.

Regarding the pending Lhoist deal, Petro said the company expects to maintain an investment-grade balance sheet and de-lever to its target range within 24 months after closing. Nye said the transaction would not change Martin Marietta’s commitment to pursuing aggregates bolt-on acquisitions.

Infrastructure Demand Remains a Key Support

Nye said infrastructure remains the company’s most durable and visible source of aggregates demand. While he expects a short-term extension of the current federal surface transportation authorization to be likely, he said it should not materially affect project activity or funding flows.

Martin Marietta cited elevated state transportation revenues and more than $150 billion of federal infrastructure funding that has yet to be invested. Nye said he expects policymakers to preserve program continuity while they negotiate a broader multiyear transportation measure, potentially by year-end.

The company also reported its best first-half safety performance in its history, measured by total injury and lost-time incident rates. Nye said safety remains the company’s most important measure of success.

About Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc (NYSE: MLM) is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

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