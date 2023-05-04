News & Insights

Markets
MLM

Martin Marietta Materials Q1 Profit, Revenue Higher Than Last Year; Guides Annual Revenue Above View

May 04, 2023 — 07:25 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Building materials provider Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Thursday posted net earnings from continuing operations of $134.5 million or $2.16 per share for the first quarter, significantly higher than $24.4 million or $0.39 per share in the same quarter a year ago, helped by increase in revenue.

Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters were expecting earnings of $0.98 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly revenues grew 10% to 1.354 billion from $1.231 billion last year. The consensus estimate was for $1.22 billion.

Looking forward to the full year, the company sees revenue in the range of $6.6 billion - $6.815 billion. Analysts expect revenue of $6.35 billion for the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MLM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.