Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $615.39, changing hands as high as $626.74 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 4.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLM's low point in its 52 week range is $441.945 per share, with $710.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $623.00. The MLM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.