Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Declares $0.66 Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials said on May 11, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share ($2.64 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.66 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $402.57 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.66%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.83%, the lowest has been 0.56%, and the highest has been 1.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1447 funds or institutions reporting positions in Martin Marietta Materials. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 2.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MLM is 0.33%, an increase of 20.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.74% to 66,645K shares. The put/call ratio of MLM is 0.71, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.57% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Martin Marietta Materials is 449.14. The forecasts range from a low of 353.50 to a high of $521.85. The average price target represents an increase of 11.57% from its latest reported closing price of 402.57.

The projected annual revenue for Martin Marietta Materials is 6,418MM, an increase of 9.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.42.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Select Equity Group holds 3,611K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,926K shares, representing a decrease of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 3,303K shares representing 5.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,490K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 5.23% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,887K shares representing 4.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,148K shares, representing a decrease of 9.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 68.87% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,886K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,862K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 1.85% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 1,838K shares representing 2.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares, representing a decrease of 17.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MLM by 89.78% over the last quarter.

Martin Marietta Materials Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

An American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, Martin Marietta teams supply the resources necessary for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive.

