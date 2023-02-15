Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $183.6 million, or $2.95 per share. This compares with $156.8 million, or $2.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.04 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.3% to $1.48 billion from $1.50 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $183.6 Mln. vs. $156.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.95 vs. $2.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.07 -Revenue (Q4): $1.48 Bln vs. $1.50 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.