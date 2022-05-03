Markets
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Profit Declines In Q1

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) announced earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $21.4 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $65.3 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.2% to $1.23 billion from $982.4 million last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $21.4 Mln. vs. $65.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.34 vs. $1.04 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $1.23 Bln vs. $982.4 Mln last year.

