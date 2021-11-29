Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.61 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.02% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $414.92, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLM was $414.92, representing a -4.75% decrease from the 52 week high of $435.62 and a 60.71% increase over the 52 week low of $258.18.

MLM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX). MLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.65. Zacks Investment Research reports MLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.54%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mlm Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM)

Emles Made in America ETF (AMER)

Pacer CFRA-Stovall Equal Weight Seasonal Rotation ETF (SZNE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 7.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLM at 5.2%.

