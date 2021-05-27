Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that MLM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $368.16, the dividend yield is .62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLM was $368.16, representing a -4.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $383.71 and a 95.58% increase over the 52 week low of $188.24.

MLM is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as CRH PLC (CRH) and James Hardie Industries plc. (JHX). MLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $12.17. Zacks Investment Research reports MLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.18%, compared to an industry average of 22.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 25.8% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLM at 4.74%.

