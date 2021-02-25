Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that MLM has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLM was $347.57, representing a -0.22% decrease from the 52 week high of $348.33 and a 157.31% increase over the 52 week low of $135.08.

MLM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). MLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $11.54. Zacks Investment Research reports MLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -2.58%, compared to an industry average of 1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLM Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MLM as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RTM with an increase of 30.33% over the last 100 days. PKB has the highest percent weighting of MLM at 5.43%.

