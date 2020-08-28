Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

Dividends
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.57 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MLM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.64% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $209.08, the dividend yield is 1.09%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MLM was $209.08, representing a -25.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $281.82 and a 54.78% increase over the 52 week low of $135.08.

MLM is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) and Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (SQM). MLM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.95. Zacks Investment Research reports MLM's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -3.12%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MLM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MLM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MLM as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco Dynamic Building & Construction ETF (PKB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PKB with an increase of 64.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MLM at 4.28%.

