Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Announces Gain In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $65.3 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $25.9 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $982.4 million from $958.2 million last year.

