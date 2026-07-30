Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $251 million, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $5.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $1.947 billion from $1.609 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $251 Mln. vs. $328 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.17 vs. $5.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.947 Bln vs. $1.609 Bln last year.

Adjusted EPS value is in continuing operation.

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