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Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reveals Drop In Q2 Income

July 30, 2026 — 07:20 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $251 million, or $4.17 per share. This compares with $328 million, or $5.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $5.00 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.0% to $1.947 billion from $1.609 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $251 Mln. vs. $328 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.17 vs. $5.43 last year. -Revenue: $1.947 Bln vs. $1.609 Bln last year.

Adjusted EPS value is in continuing operation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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