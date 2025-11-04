Markets
MLM

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reports Rise In Q3 Bottom Line

November 04, 2025 — 07:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) reported earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $414 million, or $6.85 per share. This compares with $363 million, or $5.91 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.4% to $1.846 billion from $1.642 billion last year.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $414 Mln. vs. $363 Mln. last year. -EPS: $6.85 vs. $5.91 last year. -Revenue: $1.846 Bln vs. $1.642 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $6,075 - $6,250 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

MLM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.