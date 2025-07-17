Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. to Host Capital Markets Day on September 3, 2025, Discussing Long-term Strategic Opportunities

Martin Marietta will host a Capital Markets Day on September 3, 2025, discussing strategic opportunities and long-term value creation.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will host a Capital Markets Day on September 3, 2025, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The company's leadership team, including CEO Ward Nye, will discuss strategic opportunities for long-term value creation through their five-year plan, SOAR 2030. The event will feature presentations and a Q&A session, concluding around noon. Further details about registration and webcasting will be provided later. Martin Marietta is a prominent supplier of aggregates and building materials in the U.S., operating across 28 states and internationally.

Martin Marietta is hosting a Capital Markets Day, which shows transparency and a commitment to engaging with investors regarding their long-term strategy.

The event will focus on the company's five-year Strategic Operating Analysis and Review plan, SOAR 2030, signifying a proactive approach to future growth and value creation.

The presence of top leadership, including the CEO, indicates a serious commitment to the investors and stakeholders, fostering confidence in the company's direction.

As a member of the S&P 500 Index, Martin Marietta's initiatives may attract further attention and potential investment from a wide range of institutional investors.

The press release contains significant disclaimers about the potential inaccuracies of forward-looking statements, indicating that actual results could differ materially from the company's projections, which may raise concerns among investors.

The detail that the company is hosting a Capital Markets Day could suggest a need to reassure investors about strategic plans and long-term value creation, potentially signaling uncertainties about current performance.

The emphasis on the risks and uncertainties could create apprehension regarding the company's future financial performance and operational stability.

What is Martin Marietta's Capital Markets Day?

Martin Marietta's Capital Markets Day is an event where executives discuss strategic opportunities for long-term value creation.

When is the Capital Markets Day event scheduled?

The Capital Markets Day is scheduled for Wednesday, September 3, 2025, starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where will the Capital Markets Day take place?

The event will be held at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.

Who will be speaking at the Capital Markets Day?

Ward Nye, Chair, President, and CEO, along with other leadership team members, will present at the event.

How can I register for Martin Marietta's Capital Markets Day?

Further details on registration and webcast information will be provided closer to the event date.

$MLM Insider Trading Activity

$MLM insiders have traded $MLM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD A. MCCUNNIFF (EVP and CHRO) sold 1,332 shares for an estimated $632,700

MICHAEL J PETRO (SVP - Strategy and Development) purchased 550 shares for an estimated $249,903

$MLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 438 institutional investors add shares of $MLM stock to their portfolio, and 456 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MLM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MLM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/06/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 05/01/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/29/2025

Loop Capital issued a "Buy" rating on 04/01/2025

Stephens & Co. issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025

$MLM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MLM recently. We have seen 10 analysts offer price targets for $MLM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $604.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Codling from RBC Capital set a target price of $515.0 on 06/16/2025

on 06/16/2025 Steven Fisher from UBS set a target price of $634.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Angel Castillo from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $576.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Brian Brophy from Stifel set a target price of $609.0 on 05/01/2025

on 05/01/2025 Patrick Tyler Brown from Raymond James set a target price of $597.0 on 04/29/2025

on 04/29/2025 Garik Shmois from Loop Capital set a target price of $615.0 on 04/01/2025

on 04/01/2025 Adrian Heurta from JP Morgan set a target price of $560.0 on 03/19/2025

RALEIGH, N.C., July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (Martin Marietta or the Company), a leading national supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, today announced that it will host a Capital Markets Day on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City.





Ward Nye, Chair, President and Chief Executive Officer, joined by other members of the Company’s leadership team, will discuss Martin Marietta’s strategic opportunities for long-term value creation through our five-year Strategic Operating Analysis and Review plan, SOAR 2030. The event, which includes presentations and a question-and-answer session, is expected to conclude by 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.





Further details regarding registration and webcast information will be forthcoming.





About Martin Marietta





Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications. For more information, visit



www.martinmarietta.com



or



www.magnesiaspecialties.com



.





Investor Contact:







Jacklyn Rooker







Vice President, Investor Relations





(919) 510-4736







Jacklyn.Rooker@martinmarietta.com









MLM-G









This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities law. Statements and assumptions on future revenues, income and cash flows, performance, economic trends, the outcome of litigation, regulatory compliance and environmental remediation cost estimates are examples of forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could affect the Company’s forward-looking statements and actual performance.









Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and are based on assumptions that the Company believes in good faith are reasonable at the time the statements are made, but which may be materially different from actual results. Investors can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate only to historic or current facts. The words “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “forecast”, “intend”, “outlook”, “plan”, “project”, “scheduled” and other words of similar meaning in connection with future events or future operating or financial performance are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any or all of Martin Marietta’s forward-looking statements in this release and in other publications may turn out to be wrong.









You should consider these forward-looking statements in light of risk factors discussed in Martin Marietta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and other periodic filings made with the SEC. All of the Company’s forward-looking statements should be considered in light of these factors. In addition, other risks and uncertainties not presently known to the Company or that it considers immaterial could affect the accuracy of its forward-looking statements, or adversely affect or be material to the Company. The Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.





