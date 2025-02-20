Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.79 per Share

Martin Marietta declares a quarterly dividend of $0.79 per share, payable March 31, 2025, to eligible shareholders.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share on its common stock, which will be payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 3, 2025. As a leading supplier of building materials in the S&P 500 Index, the company operates across 28 states, Canada, and The Bahamas, providing essential resources for community infrastructure. Additionally, their Magnesia Specialties division offers high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products for various global applications. For more company information, visit their websites.

Potential Positives

Martin Marietta has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share, demonstrating its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend payment is scheduled for March 31, 2025, indicating financial stability and positive cash flow to support ongoing shareholder rewards.

Being a member of the S&P 500 Index underscores Martin Marietta's strong market position and investor confidence in its performance.

Potential Negatives

Declaring a dividend may indicate that the company has limited investment opportunities or growth prospects, prompting the need to return cash to shareholders instead of reinvesting in the business.

FAQ

What is the quarterly cash dividend declared by Martin Marietta?

Martin Marietta has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share on its outstanding common stock.

When will the dividend be payable?

The dividend will be payable on March 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025.

What type of company is Martin Marietta?

Martin Marietta is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials like aggregates, cement, and concrete.

In how many regions does Martin Marietta operate?

Martin Marietta operates across 28 states, Canada, and The Bahamas.

What products does Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produce?

Martin Marietta’s Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used in various applications.

$MLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 450 institutional investors add shares of $MLM stock to their portfolio, and 480 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

