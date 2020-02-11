Martin Marietta Materials Guides FY20 Revenue Above Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) initiated its net income and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2020, reflecting continuing steady growth in aggregates shipments and pricing.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta in a range of $662.5 million to $762.5 million on total revenues between $4.875 billion and $5.075 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.70 per share on revenues of $4.73 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"Looking ahead, our 2020 outlook remains positive across our three primary construction end-use markets," said Ward Nye, Chairman, President and CEO.

