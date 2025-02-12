MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS Earnings Results: $MLM Reports Quarterly Earnings

MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS ($MLM) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported earnings of $4.79 per share, beating estimates of $4.60 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $1,632,000,000, missing estimates of $1,665,630,006 by $-33,630,006.
MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 448 institutional investors add shares of MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS stock to their portfolio, and 431 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 916,743 shares (+54277.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $473,497,759
- T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. added 634,632 shares (+22.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $341,590,674
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 605,713 shares (-99.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $326,025,022
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 394,352 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $212,259,964
- SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. removed 346,891 shares (-16.5%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $186,714,080
- FMR LLC added 334,605 shares (+15.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $180,101,141
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP removed 275,870 shares (-79.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $148,487,027
