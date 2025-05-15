Martin Marietta Materials Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.79 per Share

Martin Marietta announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share, payable June 30, 2025.

Quiver AI Summary

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share, set to be paid on June 30, 2025, to shareholders recorded by June 2, 2025. The company, which is part of the S&P 500 Index, specializes in building materials such as aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt, operating across 28 states, Canada, and The Bahamas. Additionally, Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties division produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products for various global markets. For further details, resources can be found on their websites or by contacting the Investor Relations department.

Potential Positives

Martin Marietta Materials has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share, demonstrating a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The dividend declaration indicates the company's financial health and operational stability, with the payment scheduled for June 30, 2025.

Being a member of the S&P 500 Index highlights Martin Marietta’s status as a leading and reputable company within its industry.

The company's extensive operations across 28 states, Canada, and The Bahamas showcase its broad market presence and capacity to meet diverse building material needs.

Potential Negatives

Dividend declaration may indicate limited reinvestment in growth opportunities, which could concern investors looking for expansion and innovation.

FAQ

What is the latest dividend announced by Martin Marietta?

The latest dividend announced by Martin Marietta is $0.79 per share.

When is the dividend payable to shareholders?

The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025.

Who is eligible to receive the dividend?

Shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025, are eligible to receive the dividend.

What products does Martin Marietta supply?

Martin Marietta supplies building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

Where does Martin Marietta operate?

Martin Marietta operates in 28 states, Canada, and The Bahamas.

$MLM Insider Trading Activity

$MLM insiders have traded $MLM stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MLM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DONALD A. MCCUNNIFF (EVP and CHRO) sold 1,332 shares for an estimated $632,700

MICHAEL J PETRO (SVP - Strategy and Development) purchased 550 shares for an estimated $249,903

$MLM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $MLM stock to their portfolio, and 510 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

RALEIGH, N.C., May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE: MLM) (“Martin Marietta” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.79 per share on the Company’s outstanding common stock. This dividend will be payable on June 30, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 2, 2025.





Martin Marietta, a member of the S&P 500 Index, is an American-based company and a leading supplier of building materials, including aggregates, cement, ready mixed concrete and asphalt. Through a network of operations spanning 28 states, Canada and The Bahamas, dedicated Martin Marietta teams supply the resources for building the solid foundations on which our communities thrive. Martin Marietta's Magnesia Specialties business produces high-purity magnesia and dolomitic lime products used worldwide in environmental, industrial, agricultural and specialty applications.



