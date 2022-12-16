Martin Marietta Materials Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for MLM

In trading on Friday, shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (Symbol: MLM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $344.46, changing hands as low as $344.00 per share. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MLM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MLM's low point in its 52 week range is $284.99 per share, with $446.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $344.84. The MLM DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.