Martin Marietta Materials Boosts FY19 Revenue Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, building materials supplier Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) raised its net income and total revenue guidance for the full-year 2019.

For fiscal 2019, the company now projects net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta in a range of $585.0 million to $635.0 million on total revenues between $4.66 billion and $4.77 billion.

Previously, the company expected net earnings attributable to Martin Marietta in the range of $530.0 million to $640.0 million and total revenues in the range of $4.54 billion to $4.73 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.52 per share on revenues of $4.37 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

