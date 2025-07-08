Markets
Martin Marietta Materials Appoints Michael Petro As CFO

July 08, 2025 — 08:30 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM), a supplier of aggregates and heavy building materials, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Michael Petro as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, with immediate effect.

Robert Cardin, who has been serving as interim CFO since April, will remain in his position as Senior Vice President, Controller, and Chief Accounting Officer.

Petro, most recently, served as Senior Vice President of Strategy and Development at Martin Marietta.

