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Martin Marietta Materials Appoints Chris Samborski As COO

April 27, 2026 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Martin Marietta Materials, Inc.(MLM), a supplier of aggregates and other building materials, said on Monday that it has appointed Chris Samborski as chief operating officer with effect from May 1.

Most recently, Samborski has served as the president of Martin Marietta's West and Specialties Divisions. He previously served in several other leadership roles at Martin Marietta, including vice president of strategic finance, procurement, and supply chain.

With Samborski's appointment, Kirk Light has assumed leadership of the West and Specialties Divisions while also retaining his historic duties as president of the Southwest Division.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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