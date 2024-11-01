Martin Marietta Materials Announces $1.5 Billion Senior Notes

Martin Marietta Materials ( (MLM) ) just unveiled an update.

Martin Marietta Materials has announced the pricing of $1.5 billion in senior notes, with $750 million due in 2034 at 5.150% interest and another $750 million due in 2054 at 5.500%. The funds will primarily repay existing debts, with any surplus supporting potential acquisitions and other corporate needs. The offering, managed by major underwriters including Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market.

See more insights into MLM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.