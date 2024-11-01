News & Insights

Martin Marietta Materials Announces $1.5 Billion Senior Notes

November 01, 2024 — 08:57 am EDT

Martin Marietta Materials ( (MLM) ) just unveiled an update.

Martin Marietta Materials has announced the pricing of $1.5 billion in senior notes, with $750 million due in 2034 at 5.150% interest and another $750 million due in 2054 at 5.500%. The funds will primarily repay existing debts, with any surplus supporting potential acquisitions and other corporate needs. The offering, managed by major underwriters including Deutsche Bank and J.P. Morgan, highlights the company’s strategic financial maneuvers in the market.

