Martin Marietta expects weak FY revenue amid housing slowdown

February 14, 2024 — 07:59 am EST

Written by Nathan Gomes for Reuters ->

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Construction material firm Martin Marietta Materials MLM.N forecast a weaker-than-expected full-year 2024 revenue on Wednesday, due to an affordability-driven housing slowdown and a softening in warehouse and data center construction.

During the quarter, the company's aggregates shipments fell 2.1%.

However, demand for construction materials in the U.S. saw an uptick, as the country upgrades its infrastructure under a $1 trillion government funding package.

"As mortgage rates stabilize and affordability headwinds recede, we fully expect single-family residential construction to recover, as demand still far exceeds supply, particularly in our key markets," said CEO Ward Nye.

Net income in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 rose to $287.7 million or $4.63 per share, compared to $187.4 million or $3.01 per share a year ago.

The company also snapped up some aggregates operations of Blue Water Industries for $2.05 billion in cash on Monday to boost supplies from the division.

