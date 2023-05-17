Martin E. Franklin blank-check firm raises $550 mln in London IPO

By merging with a cash-shell vehicle, businesses can become publicly traded without having to go through an IPO process themselves.

Franklin is known as a pioneer in the world of SPACs having launched several such vehicles, including J2 Acquisition, which raised $1.25 billion in a London IPO in 2017.

However, some blank-cheque companies have been forced to liquidate after struggling to find a suitable acquisition and being hit by investor redemptions.

Last year, only 20 SPACs were listed in Europe versus 45 in 2021, according to data provider Dealogic.

Admiral's listing comes a day after French SPAC eureKING KINGSS.PA said it was in exclusive negotiations to acquire Skyepharma, a contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) in the healthcare space.

eureKING began trading on the Paris bourse a year ago after raising 150 million euros ($165 million) from investors.

